8 customers robbed at gunpoint in Brighton Park fast food restaurant

Eight customers at fast food restaurant were robbed at gunpoint during a holdup early Wednesday on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Three gunmen entered the restaurant around 12:42 a.m. and announced a robbery in the 3900 block of South Archer Avenue. The armed robbers took the cash drawer and robbed eight customers of their belongings before fleeing the scene, police said.

The 35-year-old clerk suffered a minor cut to his shoulder and was taken to St. Anthony Hospital where he was listed good condition.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.