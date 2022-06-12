8 injured, including 7 children, in Cook County rollover crash

Eight people, including seven juveniles, were injured in a rollover crash in Cook County early Sunday.

The crash occurred on Interstate 90 eastbound near Milepost 61.

At about 12:25 a.m., ISP District 15 troopers responded to a single unit vehicle crash on I-90.

ISP said a blue 2003 GMC Yukon rolled over on the roadway and crashed into the right ditch.

One adult driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Seven children were also transported to local hospitals with various injuries, police said.

Four of the children had serious to life-threatening injuries.

The two right lanes of I-90 near milepost 61 were closed for the investigation around 12:30 a.m. and reopened at 4:26 a.m.

No further information was provided by police.