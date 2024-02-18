8 people injured after car plows through Orland Hills hair salon

article

A vehicle crashed into a Sport Clips Haircuts salon in Orland Hills, injuring eight people.

Officials say the incident happened at 2 p.m. Sunday at 9239 S. 159th Street.

Several people were inside the hair salon when the vehicle drove completely through its south-facing wall, according to officials.

The driver then reversed the vehicle and hit multiple parked cars in the parking lot.

Eight people who were inside the salon were hit by the car and were treated for injuries, including the driver.

Out of the eight, two people were taken to Silver Cross Hospital, one person was taken to Palos Northwestern Hospital and one other was taken to Christ Hospital for further treatment.

Their conditions are unknown, but officials believe their injuries were non-life-threatening.

The other four who were injured, which included employees, refused transport and were treated at the scene.

Sport Clips had significant damage from the crash.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.