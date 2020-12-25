8 people shot, 2 fatally, Thursday in Chicago

article

Eight people were shot, two fatally, Thursday in Chicago, including a man who was found shot to death inside a parked car near Trinity Hospital.

Officers responded to a suspicious car about noon in an alley in the 9300 block of South Oglesby Avenue, within a block of the Calumet Heights hospital, Chicago police said. Inside the car, officers found a man unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. Police determined that the man, who appeared to be about 30-years-old, had been death for a while.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

A few hours later, a 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

About 3:10 p.m., officers found the man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 3400 block of West Ohio Street, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released information on the death.

In non-fatal shootings, a woman was shot about 6:25 p.m. in Roseland on the Far South Side, police said. The 42-year-old woman was in a backyard in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue when she was shot. She was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition was stabilized. Police did not immediately provide additional details.

An hour later, a man was was shot in the back in Austin, police said. The 32-year-old was shot while walking on the sidewalk about 7:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Adams Street, police said. The man was dropped off at Mount Sinai, where he was treated and released.

A 24-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting in North Austin on the West Side, police said. About 11:40 p.m. the woman was sitting in the passenger side of a parked vehicle in the 1400 block of North Mayfield Avenue when shots were fired. She was struck in the lower back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

In the day’s first reported shooting, three people were shot inside a trailer home in Hegewisch on the Far South Side, police said. They were inside a home in the 4000 block of East 134th Street about 1:22 a.m., when shots were fired. A 29-year-old woman was struck in the abdomen and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A 25-year-old man was struck in the arm and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

Another man, 35, was also struck in the arm and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, police said.

Thirteen people were shot Wednesday in Chicago.