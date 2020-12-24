13 shot Wednesday in Chicago

Thirteen people were shot Wednesday in Chicago, including a 26-year-old man who was shot in an attempted robbery in Park Manor on the South Side.

About 11:30 p.m., he was walking in the 700 block of East 75th Street, when two males got out of a black vehicle, approached him and announced a robbery, Chicago police said.

One of the males pulled out a gun and shot the man in his hand as he tried to knock the weapon out of his hand. The two males ran back to the vehicle and fled the scene.

The man took himself to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.

Two men, 18 and 19, were shot inside a home in Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side. About 9 p.m., they were inside a home in the 900 block of East 133rd Street, when someone from outside fired shots at them which went through the door and window, striking them both in their feet, police said.

The 18-year-old was taken to Roseland Hospital and the older man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

About an hour prior, a 17-year-old boy was shot in Belmont Central on the North West Side. Just after 8 p.m. the boy was fighting with another male in the 2400 block of North Meade Avenue, when the male pulled out a gun and shot him in the abdomen, police said.

The boy was brought to Saint Mary’s Hospital and later transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

A 34-year-old man was shot in Pilsen on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 4:25 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 18th Street, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and brought himself to a hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Less than an hour prior, a 31-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in neighboring Little Village on the Southwest Side.

About 3:45 p.m., he was standing on a sidewalk in the 2600 block of West 23rd Street when a vehicle drove by and an unknown person got out and began firing shots towards him, police said.

He was struck in the abdomen and lower back and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Minutes before a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side. About 3:10 p.m., the teen was standing on the sidewalk in the 1200 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, when an unknown person pulled out a handgun and fired shots, police said.

He was struck in the lower back and transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

A 23-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in South Chicago.

About 2:30 p.m., the man was leaving a home in the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue, when an unknown male came out from behind a dumpster and fired shots, police said. He was struck in the leg and transported to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

About thirty minutes prior, a 29-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Beverly on the Far South Side.

The man was shot in the shoulder about 2 p.m. in the 10400 block of South Western Avenue, in a possible domestic related incident, police said. He was brought to Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park in good condition.

Two women were wounded, one of them seriously, in a shooting in the West Garfield Park on the West Side.

They were in a car stopped at a red light on Harrison Street at Cicero Avenue about 1:20 p.m., when another car pulled up alongside and someone inside fired shots at their car, police said in a statement.

The women’s car pulled forward east from the light and crashed into a parked car in the 4700 block of West Harrison.

A 24-year-old woman was shot in her face and taken to Stroger Hospital. She was listed in serious condition. The other woman, 22, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to her foot. She was stabilized.

A 24-year-old man was shot in Ravenswood on the Northwest Side. About 4:30 a.m., he was walking in the 4800 block of North California Avenue, when he heard shots and felt a pain, police said.

He was struck in the hand and took himself to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 25-year-old man was shot in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

About 4:10 a.m., he was driving in the 2900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, when he heard shots and felt a pain, police said. He was struck in the hand and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

Six people were shot, one of them fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.