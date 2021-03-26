8 shot, 1 fatally, at overnight gathering in Ashburn: police

One person was killed and at least seven others injured in a shooting early Friday in Ashburn on the South Side, police say.

Just after midnight, at least two men opened fire during a gathering with several people in the 2500 block of West 79th Street, Chicago police said.

A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released information on the fatality.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A man, 27, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

Advertisement

A man, 22, was shot in the left knee and taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.

A man, 28, was struck in the left leg and listed in fair condition, while another man, 28, and a woman, 40, both suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen, and were listed in serious condition, police said. Police have not yet released the names of the hospitals they were taken to.

A man, 32, went to Little Mary of Company Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back, police, said. An eighth person brought themselves to Roseland Hospital with a gunshot wound to the body.

Both adults were later transferred to Christ Medical Center, police said.

Several handguns were recovered at the scene of the shooting, police said. No one is in custody, according to police.

About two weeks ago, 15 people were gun downed at a Park Manor business where a party was being held. Two people were killed and at least five others seriously wounded, police said.

The shooting was the most violent attack in terms of the number of victims since last July when 15 people were shot outside a Gresham funeral home.