Chicago police investigate possible ‘gang nexus’ in shooting that killed 2, wounded 13 others

Chicago police are trying to determine whether a gang dispute sparked a weekend shooting that left two dead and 13 others wounded at party inside a Park Manor garage, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Police spokesman Tom Ahern on Monday said investigators are "looking to see if there’s some kind of a gang nexus" that led to the shooting early Sunday at the South Side Think Tank, 6798 S. South Chicago Ave., the Sun-Times reported.

"They’re still looking into motive and they’re still talking to the witnesses [and] they’re talking to the victims," Ahern told the Sun-Times. "They’re just trying to piece together what could have possibly led up to this."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Ahern said police are also trying to determine whether a "personal conflict" could have precipitated the violence.

On Sunday, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said the site of the mass shooting is a garage that houses a towing company and doubles as an event space for parties.