8 shot, 1 fatally, in three shootings overnight in Lake County

Police, firefighters and hospital personnel in Lake County were busy overnight after eight people were shot, one fatally, in three major shootings in Waukegan and North Chicago.

The gun violence started Wednesday night around 8 p.m. when two men were shot while sitting in a car in the 2400 block of Greenwood Avenue, according to Waukegan police.

Investigators said an unknown suspect in a dark-colored sedan drove up next to the victims, fired several shots, then drove away.

A Waukegan man in his 30's was transported to a local hospital where he later died. A second man, in his 20's from Millburn, was also taken to a hospital and is recovering from his injuries, police said.

Hours later, officers responded to a report of three people with gunshot wounds at a gas station in the 2700 block of Washington Street, Waukegan police said.

The victims, all from Waukegan, drove themselves to the gas station after being shot around 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Melrose Avenue, according to police.

Two people in their 30's and one man in his 20's were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said they believe all three victims were specifically targeted.

No one is in custody in either shooting.

At 11 p.m., three people were shot at 17th Street and Victoria Avenue in North Chicago. Police have not released any further information.

Two nights ago, a male in his late-teens was found dead in a parking lot of an apartment complex.

Police said they recovered a semi-automatic handgun, but there were no arrests. The victim has not yet been identified.