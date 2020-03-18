8 shot Tuesday in Chicago

article

Eight people were shot Tuesday in Chicago, including a 25-year-old man who was shot in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

He was standing outside about 9:25 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Lawndale Avenue when shots rang out and he was struck in the arm, Chicago police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.

The man told officers he did not see the shooter or know where the shots came from, police said.

Less that an hour prior, a 25-year-old man was shot in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

He was standing in an alley about 9 p.m. in the 4200 block of North Bernard Street when another male walked up and opened fire, striking the man in the leg, police said.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

Also at 9 p.m., a man was shot on the Near North Side.

The 35-year-old was sitting in a car in the 400 block of West Evergreen Avenue, when someone in a white BMW pulled up and fired shots, police said.

He was grazed in the arm, treated at the scene and is in good condition, police said.

A 26-year-old man was shot in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

He was walking about 7:25 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 72nd Street when someone shot him in the arm, police said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

Two people, including a 17-year-old boy, were shot in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The teen was in a vehicle with a 21-year-old man about 6:53 P.M. when another male walked up to them in an alley in the 3200 block of West Wellington Avenue, police said. He opened fire and hit the teen in the leg and the man in the arm and hip.

The boy and the man were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where they were both stabilized, police said.

Another teenage boy was shot in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

The 16-year-old was walking about 6:10 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Pulaski Road when he was shot in the arm and face, Chicago police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

A 31-year-old man was shot in South Chicago.

He was walking about 4:20 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue when a male shot at him from a nearby alley, police said.

The man was struck in the right leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

One person was killed and one person was shot Monday in Chicago.