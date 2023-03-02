Expand / Collapse search
8 suburbs participating in Chicago Northwest Restaurant Week

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Food and Drink
8 suburbs participating in Chicago Northwest Restaurant Week

A number of restaurants in the northwest suburbs are getting ready to wine and dine guests with a little something extra.

ROSEMONT, Ill. - A number of restaurants in the northwest suburbs are getting ready to wine and dine guests with a little something extra.

Chicago Northwest Restaurant Week begins Friday and runs through March 12.

It spreads over 60 establishments in eight different suburbs, which include Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village, Itasca, Rolling Meadows, Roselle, Schaumburg and Wood Dale.

Rosemont is hosting its own restaurant week starting Sunday and going through March 11.

Both events feature great food and exceptional deals!