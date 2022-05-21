8 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening

At least eight people have been shot across Chicago since Friday evening, including a man wounded by a security guard during a shootout at Millennium Park.

The 22-year-old was trying to enter the park about 7:20 p.m. in the first block of East Monroe Street but refused to undergo a check by a metal-detecting wand at an entry point, Chicago police said.

The man then jumped a fence to gain entry into the park. As security approached, he pulled out a gun and fired, police said. An off-duty Cook County sheriff’s officer, who was working as a security guard, returned fire.

The man was shot but was able to flee on foot to the Riverwalk. He was caught and taken into custody in the 300 block of East Riverwalk, police said, then taken to a nearby hospital. His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Saturday morning, two men were wounded in a shooting in South Chicago.

Three men were in a car in the 8500 block of South Commercial Avenue about 5:20 a.m. when a dark-colored SUV stopped next to them and someone inside opened fire, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

A 25-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his lip and right arm and was in serious condition, officials said. Another man, 24, was grazed in the left side of his face and his condition was stabilized.

A third man in the car, 36, suffered a laceration to the hand and was good condition. Police say he wasn’t shot in the incident.

At least four others have been wounded in citywide shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

Advertisement

Last weekend, five people were killed and 29 others wounded in shootings across the city.