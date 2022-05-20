Chicago shooting suspect arrested on tourism boat, off-duty Cook County sheriff's deputy involved

Another shooting in downtown Chicago Friday night turned into a chaotic scene on the Riverwalk.

According to officials, an off-duty Cook County Sheriff's Deputy working a secondary job as a security officer was involved in the shooting.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR RELATED VIDEO CONTENT

Sources tell FOX 32 the incident began around 7:30 p.m. Police say a 22-year-old man was denied entry to Maggie Daley Park and because of that, he pulled out a firearm and there was an exchange of gunfire.

The man was wounded by the gunfire but fled the scene, police said.

Officers then chased the suspect to the Riverwalk where he was taken into custody.

A witness says the man ran onto a tourism boat and tried to jump into the Chicago River.

"He was trying to jump off the boat," she said. "I don't know from where he got shot but he had blood on his back."

Amateur video shows the suspect was taken from the scene on a gurney.

Chicago police are investigating.

Advertisement

No further details were immediately available.