An 8-year-old boy abducted by father in Washington Heights: police

The Brief J'Adore Frazier, 8, was taken from his legal guardians/grandparents' home in the area of 9000 S. Aberdeen Street on June 6 at 4:00 p.m. by his father, Christopher Upshaw, 43. Frazier was last seen wearing a beige sweatsuit and black sneakers. He is described as 3-foot-8, weighing 80 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Chicago police ask anyone with information to contact Area Two detectives.



An 8-year-old boy has been abducted from his legal guardians by his father in Washington Heights, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

J'Adore Frazier, 8, was taken from his legal guardians/grandparents' home in the area of 9000 S. Aberdeen Street on June 6 at 4:00 p.m. by his father, Christopher Upshaw, 43.

Frazier was last seen wearing a beige sweatsuit and black sneakers. He is described as 3-foot-8, weighing 80 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

It is not known what Upshaw was last seen wearing.

Upshaw drives a beige Sedan with dark tints and black rims. Upshaw is described as 6-foot, weighing 175 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

(Chicago Police Department)

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these two individuals is asked to call 911 or the Area Two Detectives at 312-747-8274.