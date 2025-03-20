8-year-old boy dead, 5-year-old injured in South Side shooting: police

The Brief An 8-year-old boy was killed and a 5-year-old boy injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the 1400 block of E. 71st Place, Chicago police said. The 8-year-old was shot in the head and pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital; the 5-year-old had a graze wound and was also taken to the hospital in good condition. Police recovered a firearm at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing; the motive for the shooting is still unknown.



An 8-year-old boy was killed and a 5-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon on Chicago's South Side, authorities said.

Child Killed in South Side Shooting

What we know:

The shooting occurred at 5:22 p.m. in the 1400 block of E. 71st Place, in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Both victims were inside a home when they were shot, according to Chicago police.

The 8-year-old was struck on the left side of his head and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The 5-year-old suffered a graze wound to his head and was also taken to Comer Children’s in good condition.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led to the shooting. Further details have not been released.

Police recovered a firearm at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.