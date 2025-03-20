8-year-old boy dead, 5-year-old injured in South Side shooting: police
CHICAGO - An 8-year-old boy was killed and a 5-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon on Chicago's South Side, authorities said.
What we know:
The shooting occurred at 5:22 p.m. in the 1400 block of E. 71st Place, in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.
Both victims were inside a home when they were shot, according to Chicago police.
The 8-year-old was struck on the left side of his head and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The 5-year-old suffered a graze wound to his head and was also taken to Comer Children’s in good condition.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what led to the shooting. Further details have not been released.
Police recovered a firearm at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.