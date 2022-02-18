Expand / Collapse search
8-year-old boy shot in Brighton Park

By FOX 32 DIGITAL STAFF
Published 
Brighton Park
FOX 32 Chicago

BRIGHTON PARK - An 8-year-old boy was shot while sitting in a car in Brighton Park Friday morning. 

According to police, shortly before 8 a.m., in the 2600 block of West 39th Street, the child, along with a 19-year-old man were driving westbound in a car, when someone fired gunshots in their direction. 

The 8-year-old was shot in the buttock, and transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition, police said. 

The 19-year-old was not injured. 

No one is in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating.