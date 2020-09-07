8-year-old girl killed in South Side shooting: Chicago police

article

An 8-year-old girl was killed and two other people were shot while they were traveling in a car Monday in Canaryville on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 5:55 p.m. at West 47th Street and South Union Avenue, Chicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott said at a news conference at the scene.

The child was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead about 6:28 p.m., McDermott said.

The two other gunshot victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, Chicago fire officials said.

One of the wounded shooting victims was a male and the other a female, police said.

The girl’s mother was injured after the car the group was in crashed, McDermott said.

Advertisement

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the fatality.

Following the shooting, a black Dodge Charger fled southbound on Union, according to police and community activist Andrew Holmes. A suspect was described as wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

No further details were immediately available.

Editor's Note: Chicago police corrected themselves after initially saying two children and two adults were shot Monday evening.