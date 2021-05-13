8-year-old boy wounded in Lawndale shooting

An 8-year-old boy was shot and wounded in Lawndale Thursday evening.

The shooting took place in the 4300 block of West 18th Street at about 6:07 p.m.

The victim was struck in the right knee and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said that it does not appear at this time that the victim was the intended target.

He was taken to the hospital by citizens from the scene.

No one in custody and Detectives are investigating.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.