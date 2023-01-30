80-year-old Chicago man hospitalized after critically wounding home intruder

An 80-year-old Chicago man was hospitalized Monday morning after a home invasion on the Northwest Side where he shot and critically wounded one of the suspects.

About 10:30 a.m., the elderly man responded to a knock on the door at his residence in the 8500 block of West Catherine Avenue in the O'Hare neighborhood, Chicago police said.

When the man opened the door, a male and female suspect forced their way inside, and began fighting with the victim, according to police.

The man, who is a FOID cardholder, fired a single shot, striking the male suspect in the chest, police said.

Both suspects fled the scene and self-transported to Resurrection Hospital, where the male offender is listed in critical condition, officials said.

The female suspect was not injured in the incident, according to police.

The elderly man sustained several injuries to his body and was transported to Resurrection Hospital in critical condition.

Both suspects are in custody and charges are pending.

Area Five detectives are still investigating.