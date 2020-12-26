80-year-old man missing from Longwood Manor

article

An 80-year-old man was reported missing from Longwood Manor on the South Side.

Robert Whitehead was last seen about 3 p.m. Friday driving a 2015 red Hyundai near 96th and Bishop Street, according to a missing person flyer from Chicago police.

He was wearing blue jeans, a black coat, red "Bulls" sweatshirt with red and back gym shoes, police said.

Whitehead has dementia and is about 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two SVU detectives at 312-747-8274.