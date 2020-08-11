80,000 in Chicago still without power

About 80,000 people in Chicago were still without power Tuesday afternoon, according to ComEd.

At least 122,000 people have already had power restored after storms tore through the area Monday evening, according to company spokesman John Schoen.

Some people, however, will be kept waiting days for power to return.

Most people currently without power will have it restored by Friday, Schoen said. Some areas with “extensive damage” may be waiting till Saturday, he said.

“Unfortunately some people will be waiting — but not everybody,” he said. “We have crews working around the clock getting the power back on.”