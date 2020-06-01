82 shot, 22 fatally, over Chicago’s most violent weekend of 2020

article

Twenty-two people were killed and at least 60 others were wounded by gun violence in Chicago’s most violent weekend of the year so far, which also saw widespread protests, riots and looting throughout the city in the wake of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

More than half of the weekend’s victims were shot on Sunday as the city reeled from violent protests Saturday night that led to hundreds of arrests and the implementation of a curfew.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Monday that of the total fatal shootings over the weekend, 17 homicides occurred on Sunday alone. The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed 15 for Sunday, with another three at unknown locations.

The weekend’s toll surpasses the tally from the same weekend in 2019, when 52 people were wounded — 8 fatally — in citywide gun violence.

PERSON SHOT PROTECTING BINNY'S LIQUOR STORE AMID CITYWIDE LOOTING

The latest fatal shooting happened Sunday night in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire found the 18-year-old shot in the right side of her head at 10:51 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Van Buren Street, according to Chicago police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several hours before that, a man was killed and two other people were wounded in Austin on the West Side.

They were standing outside with a group about 8:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Madison Street when someone fired shots, according to police. The 27-year-old man was hit in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital. He was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An 18-year-old woman was also shot three times in the leg and a 21-year man was hit in the foot, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai in fair condition.

Another man was killed about half an hour earlier in Burnside on the South Side.

He was driving about 8 p.m. in the 900 block of East 93rd Street when someone in a dark-colored Grand Prix started shooting, police said. The man was hit several times in the head and crashed his vehicle in the same block moments later. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier that evening, one man was killed and another was injured in the Back of the Yards on the South Side.

They were in a vehicle at 6:43 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone fired shots, police said. A 26-year-old man was hit in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other man, 20, was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Illinois Hospital in fair condition.

6 SHOT DOWNTOWN, 1 FATALLY, AMID GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS SATURDAY

Several hours before that, a 28-year-old man was shot to death near Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

He was standing about 4:43 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Vincennes Avenue when a male in a red Chevy Impala opened fire, police said. The man was shot multiple times and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Less than half an hour earlier, an 18-year-old woman was fatally shot in West Englewood on the South Side.

She was shot during an argument with a male suspect about 4:25 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Carpenter Street, police said. He sped off in a dark-colored sedan.

The woman was taken to St. Bernard Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified her as Keishanay Bolden. Autopsy results found she died from a gunshot wound to the torso and ruled her death a homicide.

About an hour before that, a man was killed in Back of the Yards.

The 18-year-old was shot in the chest about 3:20 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to police. He was dropped off at Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A man died after being dropped off at a West Side hospital with a gunshot wound less than an hour earlier.

The 25-year-old was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, 1044 N. Francisco Ave., about 2:40 p.m. with gunshots to the right side of his neck and his upper back, police said. He was pronounced dead. It was not immediately clear where the shooting occurred.

About 50 minutes earlier, another man was found shot to death in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

He was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 1:50 p.m. in an alley in the 3900 block of West Madison Street, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ten minutes before that, two men were killed in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

The men, 39 and 31, were driving about 1:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of East 95th Street when someone in a dark-colored SUV pulled up and opened fire on their vehicle, police said. Both men were shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene.

Earlier Sunday morning, a 37-year-old man was found shot to death in a Marquette Park home on the Southwest Side.

He was found about 10:05 a.m. inside a residence in the 3300 block of West 71st Street, with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

About 20 minutes before that, a man was found shot to death in the Gold Coast on the Near North Side.

He was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 9:45 a.m. in the 200 block of East Huron Street, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nearly five hours before that, another man was killed in Austin.

Someone in a vehicle pulled up beside the 25-year-old man and shot him multiple times about 5:25 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Mason Avenue, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 36-year-old man was fatally shot earlier Sunday in Englewood.

Someone in a vehicle pulled up and shot him in the chest and leg about 12:37 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Laflin Street, police said.

The man, identified as Angelo Bronson of Ashburn, was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center at 1:11 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Saturday, May 30

On Saturday night, a man was shot to death in River North amid downtown protests.

Bernardino Mercado, 26, was walking on the sidewalk with another male about 11 p.m. in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street when he exchanged words with a male suspect in a car, authorities said. The suspect then got out of the car and started hitting the male with a handgun. He then shot Mercado in the chest before continuing to hit the other person with the gun. The suspect eventually got back in the car and drove away.

Mercado, who lived in Avondale on the Northwest Side, was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the medical examiner’s office said.

Five other people were injured in downtown shootings during the protests.

Earlier Saturday night, a man was killed in a shooting in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side.

Fernando De Leon, 34, was shot twice in the chest at 9:51 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Meade Avenue, authorities said. De Leon, who lived in Belmont Central, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Less than three hours before that, a 26-year-old woman was shot to death in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

Officers responded about 7:19 p.m. in the 2900 block of West 63rd Street and found her with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified her as Noel Dominguez of Berwyn.

Earlier that morning, a man was killed in Austin.

Officers found David L. Green unresponsive about 8:30 a.m. in the 800 block of North Lorel Avenue, with a gunshot wound to the left side of his body, under his arm, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several hours before that, another man was fatally shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Gregory A. Lewis, 21, was riding in a vehicle at 2:54 a.m. in the 500 block of East 115th Street when someone shot at him from a passing car, authorities said. Lewis, who lived in West Pullman, was hit in the neck and chest and driven to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Minutes earlier, a woman was shot to death in Avalon Park on the South Side.

Danyal P. Jones, 30, was standing on a front porch about 2:50 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue when a male walked up and fired shots, authorities said. Jones, who lived in Gresham, was hit in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Friday, May 29

The weekend’s first homicide left a 23-year-old man dead Friday in Englewood on the South Side.

Deonte Fleming was on the sidewalk about 7:08 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 70th Street when someone in a vehicle shot him in the chest and side, authorities said. Fleming, who lived in Scottsdale on the Southwest Side. was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center at 7:37 p.m.

The weekend’s nonfatal shootings included a person shot while protecting an Avondale liquor store on the Northwest Side Sunday amid widespread looting in the city and suburbs.

The male was protecting the Binny’s Beverage Depot about 10:30 p.m. at 3934 W. Diversey Avenue when gunshots rang out, according to police. He was hit in the right arm and taken in good condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Teen victims

Several teenagers were also among the weekend’s victims.

A man and a 17-year-old boy were shot Sunday night in Englewood.

They were sitting in a parked vehicle at 10:51 p.m. on Peoria Avenue when someone fired shots, police said. The teen was hit in the left arm and back while the 24-year-old man was shot in the right arm. Both were taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Saturday night, another 17-year-old boy was wounded in Ravenswood Manor on the Northwest Side.

He was riding in a vehicle about 3:15 a.m. on Montrose Avenue when he heard gunshots and realized he was hit in the arm, police said. The driver took him to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.

On Friday evening, another teen was shot in Austin.

About 6:23 p.m., the 17-year-old was on Corcoran Place when someone got out of a blue vehicle and fired shots, police said. The teen was struck in the foot and taken to Rush University Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

More than 30 others were hurt by gun violence across Chicago between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, Chicago saw its deadliest Memorial Day weekend in five years with 10 shot dead and 39 others wounded.

Early Monday, the Chicago Police Department announced that it would be delaying the release of its crime statistics from the month of May “in light of recent activity and to ensure we have the most accurate statistics.”