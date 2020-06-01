Person shot protecting Avondale Binny’s amid citywide looting

article

A person was shot while standing guard over a liquor store Sunday in Avondale on the Northwest Side.

The male was protecting a store about 10:30 p.m. at 3934 W. Diversey Avenue when gunshots rang out, according to Chicago police. He was hit in the right arm and taken in good condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Binny’s Beverage Depot is located at that address.

Widespread looting was reported Sunday throughout the South and West sides of Chicago and some suburbs after authorities blocked access to the Loop.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.