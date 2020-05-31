Looters vandalize five locations of Binny's Beverage Depot
CHICAGO - Vandals looted five Binny's Beverage Depot locations in Chicago overnight Saturday into Sunday, at the same time the city was under a new curfew.
No one was hurt, but beer, wine and spirits were smashed and stolen. Displays were wrecked and windows were broken.
The five locations that were targeted were:
- Downtown, 213 W. Grand Ave.
- Hyde Park, 1240 East 47th
- Lakeview, 3000 N. Clark
- Lincoln Park, 1720 Marcey Street
- South Loop, 1132 Jefferson Street
Binny's said the first break-in happened at the South Loop location at 9 p.m. Saturday, just as the city's curfew started. The looting continued until 6 a.m. Sunday morning, Binny's said.
Binny's Beverage Depot is locally owned, with seven locations in Chicago and 42 total in Illinois.
