Looters vandalize five locations of Binny's Beverage Depot

Updated 55 mins ago
Death of George Floyd
FOX 32 Chicago
CHICAGO - Vandals looted five Binny's Beverage Depot locations in Chicago overnight Saturday into Sunday, at the same time the city was under a new curfew.

No one was hurt, but beer, wine and spirits were smashed and stolen. Displays were wrecked and windows were broken.

The five locations that were targeted were: 

  • Downtown, 213 W. Grand Ave.
  • Hyde Park, 1240 East 47th
  • Lakeview, 3000 N. Clark
  • Lincoln Park, 1720 Marcey Street
  • South Loop, 1132 Jefferson Street

Binny's said the first break-in happened at the South Loop location at 9 p.m. Saturday, just as the city's curfew started. The looting continued until 6 a.m. Sunday morning, Binny's said.

Binny's Beverage Depot is locally owned, with seven locations in Chicago and 42 total in Illinois.