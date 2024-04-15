Man, 21, shot to death inside Gresham apartment building

A man was shot and killed in the hallway of an apartment building Monday morning in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was in the hallway around 1 a.m. when a male approached and shot him in the chest in the 1600 block of West 82nd Street, according to police.

Paramedics took the victim to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting.