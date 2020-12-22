84-year-old man in wheelchair hit and killed by vehicle in Englewood

An 84-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in his wheelchair Monday in Englewood.

About 11:40 a.m., a 29-year-old man was driving a Mercedes truck at high speeds in the 900 block of West 63rd Street when he struck Marvin Brown, 84, as he crossed the street in his wheelchair, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Brown was conscious when officers arrived at the scene but suffered a head injury and damage to his wheelchair, police said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead two hours later, police and the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy released Tuesday ruled Brown died of multiple injuries from the collision. His death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the Mercedes was issued a citation for failure to give a pedestrian the right of way, police said.