An 85-year-old man has been reported missing from Chicago's North Side.

James Holsten was last seen in the 1700 block of North Clybourn Thursday.

Chicago police say he is six-foot-one and weighs 180 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Holsten is, you are asked to contact Chicago Police Area Three SVU at (312) 744-8266.