87 more people died from the coronavirus in Illinois

Illinois health officials on Wednesday said another 87 people have died from COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 6,485.

Another 546 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus have also been reported statewide, bringing the total case count to 134,185, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Of the 87 additional deaths, 37 of them were in Cook County, officials said.

The newly reported deaths in Cook County range in age from a man in his 40s to 13 people in their 90s, IDPH said.

The newly confirmed fatalities bring the county’s toll to 4,368, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.