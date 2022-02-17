Expand / Collapse search
9 Illinois House Republicans removed for refusing to wear masks while in session

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 4:15PM
Illinois Politics
FOX 32 Chicago

Bipartisan committee votes to reject masks in Illinois schools until definitive ruling in court

Illinois parents who want to keep the masks off kids in schools scored a big victory Tuesday night, FOX 32's Joanie Lum reports from Naperville.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Members of the Illinois House voted Thursday to remove nine Republican representatives who refused to wear masks on the floor, according to a tweet from Blue Room Stream.

The representatives removed included Rep. Sosnowski, Rep. McCombie, Rep. Wilhour, Rep. Halbrook, Rep. Niemerg, Rep. Welter, Rep. D. Friess, Rep. Miller and Rep. Chesney.

The House voted 66-39 to uphold a House Rule, which requires House members to wear masks.

It appeared that several other members followed suit and left the floor, according to Capitol Fax.

The members can still participate remotely.