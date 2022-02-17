9 Illinois House Republicans removed for refusing to wear masks while in session

Members of the Illinois House voted Thursday to remove nine Republican representatives who refused to wear masks on the floor, according to a tweet from Blue Room Stream.

The representatives removed included Rep. Sosnowski, Rep. McCombie, Rep. Wilhour, Rep. Halbrook, Rep. Niemerg, Rep. Welter, Rep. D. Friess, Rep. Miller and Rep. Chesney.

The House voted 66-39 to uphold a House Rule, which requires House members to wear masks.

It appeared that several other members followed suit and left the floor, according to Capitol Fax.

The members can still participate remotely.