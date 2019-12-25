9 shot, 1 killed in Christmas Eve shootings across Chicago

Nine people were shot across Chicago on Christmas Eve, including a man who was killed in Austin on the West Side.

Michael Dumas, 31, was standing on the sidewalk with a 52-year-old man about 2 p.m. in the 700 block of North Lotus Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Two male suspects approached them, and both pulled out firearms.

The males opened fire, striking Dumas multiple times and hitting the 52-year-old in the leg , officials said. Both men were taken to Stroger Hospital.

Dumas succumbed to his injuries about 6:30 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Austin.

The older man had his condition stabilized, police said.

Tuesday’s latest shooting wounded a 35-year-old man in Fernwood on the South Side.

The man was standing outside about 11:20 p.m. in the 10500 block of South State Street when someone in a blue SUV fired shots at him, Chicago police said. The man was hit in the left shoulder and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

Just over an hour earlier, a 30-year-old man was shot in the South Loop.

He was walking on the sidewalk about 10:10 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Prairie Avenue when he was shot in the leg, police said. The man drove himself to Mercy Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

A 20-year-old man was shot in Irving Park on the North Side.

He was walking on the sidewalk about 9:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of North Troy Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. The man was shot in the leg, and his condition was stabilized at Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Twenty minutes earlier, a teenage boy was shot in Garfield Park on the West Side.

The teen, 17, was walking about 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue when someone in a black SUV fired shots, police said. The teen was hit in the buttocks, and his condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

A man was critically wounded after being shot in East Garfield Park earlier in the evening.

About 6:40 p.m., the 30-year-old was in the 3900 block of West Wilcox Street when he was shot twice in the chest, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 26-year-old man was shot 20 minutes before in Austin on the West Side.

He was walking about 6:19 p.m. in the 600 block of North Long Avenue when someone in a dark-colored SUV shot him in the thigh, police said. The man’s condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

The day’s first shooting wounded a 16-year-old boy in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was standing on the street about 1:55 p.m. in the 4100 block of West 15th Street when a gray-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. The teen was hit in the thigh and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Citywide shootings on Monday left one dead and seven more wounded.