9 shot, 2 fatally, Tuesday in Chicago

Nine people were shot, two of them fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

A 30-year-old man was fatally shot inside a home in South Chicago.

About 4:40 a.m., he was inside a home in the 8100 block of South Bennett Avenue, when he was shot in the back multiple times, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours earlier, a 21-year-old man was fatally shot during an attempted robbery in Chatham on the South Side.

The man was standing outside about 12:25 a.m., when he was approached by two males in the 7800 block of South State Street, who asked if he was selling marijuana, Chicago police said.

When he said he was not, the males announced they were going to rob him and shot him multiple times, according to police.

The 21-year-old jumped into his car and drove a short distance before crashing in the first block of East 79th Street, police said. He was brought to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

In non-fatal shootings, two men were injured in a shooting in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 1:55 p.m., the men were shot in the 4400 block of West 16th Street, Chicago police said.

A 28-year-old man was struck in the leg and another man, 31, suffered a gunshot wound to the face and leg, police said.

Both men were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, according to police.

An 11-year-old girl was shot inside the bedroom of a home in Park Manor on the South Side, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

About 4:15 a.m., the girl was in the front bedroom of a residence in the 6900 block of South Calumet Avenue, when shots were fired, and she was struck in the cheek, police said.

About an hour before to the shooting, the girl’s father said he heard a noise coming from the back door of the unit and saw that the door was knocked down, police said. An hour later, he heard noise again and then heard shots.

The girl was brought to Comer Children’s Hospital and is in fair condition, police said.

At the same time a 24-year-old man was shot in Englewood on the South Side.

About 4:15 a.m., he was in the 1000 block of West 74th Street, when he was shot in the leg three times, Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is in fair condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting remains unknown because the man was uncooperative with police.

Less than an hour prior a 35-year-old man was seriously wounded in a drive-by in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

He was sitting in his vehicle in the 4400 block of North Lawndale Avenue about 3:30 a.m., when someone in a passing black sedan fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

He was struck multiple times and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

A 38-year-old man was shot on the Near West Side.

About 1 a.m. he was walking in the 1600 block of West Van Buren Street, when he heard shots and felt a pain, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. He is in fair condition.

The man told officers he did not see a shooter or where the shots came from, police said.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 52-year-old man was shot in Bucktown on the North Side.

About 12:15 a.m. he was standing in an alley in the 1800 block of North Marshfield Avenue, when someone walked up to him and shot him in the arm, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment and is in fair condition, police said.