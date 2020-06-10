9 shot, 2 fatally, Tuesday across Chicago

article

Nine people were shot, two of them fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

The day’s latest fatal shooting left a man dead in Englewood on the South Side.

About 9:30 p.m., the man was in the 6200 block of South Claremont Avenue when someone in a silver-colored SUV fired shots, police said.

The man, who was believed to be in his early 30s, was hit in the back of the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other fatal shooting claimed the life of an 18-year-old man in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

He was shot multiple times in the chest about 5:19 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 74th Street, Chicago police said. Officers found him unresponsive, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

In non-fatal shootings, a 59-year-old man was critically wounded in Englewood on the South Side.

Advertisement

He was standing on the sidewalk about 4:45 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Racine Avenue when someone in a light-colored van fired shots, police said.

The man was struck in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

About an hour prior, a 42-year-old man was wounded when he was shot in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

He was arguing with someone about 3:46 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 25th Street when he was shot in the hand and arm, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

A man was hurt in a shooting in Lawndale on the West Side.

The 25-year-old was standing about 1:51 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Campbell Avenue when someone in a dark-colored vehicle fired shots in his direction, police said. The man was grazed in the ankle and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Tuesday morning, a man was shot in Gresham on the South Side.

The 30-year-old was sitting in a vehicle about 5 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Racine Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said.

The man was shot in the leg and took himself to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition, police said.

A hour before that, a 19-year-old man was shot in Parkway Gardens on the South Side.

He was standing in an alley about 4 a.m. in the 6400 block of South King Drive when someone fired shots at him from a passing red sedan, police said.

He was struck in both legs and taken St. Bernard Hospital by a friend, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Two men were wounded in Pilsen on the Near West Side.

They were on the street about 2:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Cullerton Avenue when someone inside a passing dark-colored SUV fired shots at them, police said.

One man, 20, was struck in the hip and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The second man, 23-years-old, was struck in the wrist and refused treatment.

Two people were killed and seven more were wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago.