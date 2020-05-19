9 shot Monday in Chicago

article

Nine people were shot Monday in Chicago, including a 35-year-old man who was wounded when he was shot in West Chesterfield on the South Side.

He was walking on the sidewalk about 10 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Michigan Avenue when someone in a white sedan unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

The man drove himself to 87th and South King Drive where authorities responded, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

About 20 minutes prior, a 19-year-old man was shot in West Rogers Park on the Northwest Side.

About 9:40 p.m. he was standing on the sidewalk in the 2700 block of West Devon Avenue, when three males fired shots at him, striking him in the back, police said.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A 27-year-old man was wounded when he was shot in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was standing on the sidewalk about 6:22 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Lawndale Avenue when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said.

The man was struck in both arms and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 43-year-old man was shot multiple times in Austin on the West Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 4:50 p.m. in the 800 block of North Leamington Avenue when someone in a vehicle fired shots, police said.

The man was hit in the chest, elbow and armpit, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

A 15-year-old boy was shot on the Southeast Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 4:25 p.m. on East 97th Street when someone approached him and opened fire, police said.

The teen was struck in the hand and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition, police said.

About an hour prior, man was wounded in a shooting in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 3:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Grenshaw Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in West Town.

He was in a vehicle about 3:15 p.m. in the 100 block of North Oakley Boulevard when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said. The man was hit in the leg, buttocks and abdomen.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment, police said.

A man was wounded in a shooting in Park Manor on the South Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 2:30 p.m. in the 6800 block of South King Drive when he heard shots and felt pain, police said.

The 23-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

The day’s first shooting wounded a man on the Near West Side.

The 22-year-old was shot in the left leg at 1:36 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to police.

He went to Loretto Hospital on his own and was listed in good condition, police said.

Six people were killed and 32 others wounded in shootings, last weekend in Chicago.