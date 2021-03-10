9 shot Tuesday across Chicago

Nine people were shot Tuesday in Chicago including an 18-year-old man who was shot in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

About 11:40 p.m., he was walking in the 2000 block of North Drake Avenue, with a friend when he noticed a green laser being pointed in his direction, Chicago police said. He heard several shots fired and was struck in the right leg. The man was brought to Stroger Hospital for treatment.

About thirty minutes prior, a 23-year-old woman was shot in Englewood on the South Side. About 11:10 p.m., she was standing outside talking with a group of friends in the 1300 block of West 73rd Street, when she heard several shots and felt a pain, police said. She was struck in her back at brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A man was shot in Lawndale on the West Side. The 44-year-old was found on the ground with gunshot wounds to the leg and torso about 9:35 p.m. in the 700 block of South Campbell Avenue, police said. He told investigators that he heard several shots fired and saw two males flee while holding handguns. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment.

Minutes prior a man was wounded in a shooting on the South Side. He was standing outside about 9:24 p.m. in the 300 block of West 53rd Street when someone opened fire, striking the man in the torso, police said. The 38-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

Less than thirty minutes prior a 23-year-old man was shot as he was leaving a party in Woodlawn on the South Side. About 9 p.m., he was leaving a party in the 6400 block of South Drexel Avenue, when he heard shots and felt a pain in his arm, police said. He took himself to Ingalls Memorial Hospital for treatment. The man told officers two people began to argue as he was leaving the party before shots were fired.

Advertisement

A man was shot in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. About 7:10 p.m., the 33-year-old was driving in the 2400 block of West 45th Street when someone opened fire from the sidewalk, police said. The man was struck in the neck and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 28-year-old man was shot in Washington Park on the South Side. About 1:45 a.m., he was in an alley in the 5600 block of South King Drive, when he was shot in the hip, police said. He was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

A 26-year-old man was shot in Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side. About 1:10 a.m., he was found outside in the 2300 block of South Wolcott Avenue, with a gunshot wound to his thigh, police said. He was brought to Mt. Sinai Hospital for treatment. Details of the shooting are unknown because the man was uncooperative with police.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 14-year-old boy was shot in Bronzeville on the South Side. About 1 a.m., he was walking in the first block of West 35th Street, when he heard shots and felt a pain, police said. The boy was struck in the ankle and taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

Eleven people were shot, three of them fatally, Monday citywide.