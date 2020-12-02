9 shot Tuesday in Chicago

Nine people were shot Tuesday in Chicago.

The most recent shooting wounded two 20-year-old men in Austin on the West Side. The shooting happened about 8:20 p.m. in the 500 block of North Pine Avenue, according to Chicago police. One man was struck in the arm, while the other was struck in the ankle, police said. They were both taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where they are in good condition.

About an hour earlier, a man was wounded in a shooting in Bronzeville on the South Side. Just after 7 p.m., the man was in a vehicle at a gas station in the 400 block of East Pershing Road when someone fired shots, striking him in the shoulder and leg, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Minutes before, two men were critically wounded in a shooting in West Garfield Park. The men, both 21 years old, were standing outside a home about 6:50 p.m. in the 300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue when they heard shots and felt pain, police said. One man was grazed by a bullet on his head and the other was struck in the leg, police said. They both were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A man was shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The 29-year-old was outside about 4:50 p.m. in the 12300 block of South Emerald Avenue, when someone pulled up in a dark-colored vehicle and opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A man was shot in the South Shore neighborhood. About 3:20 p.m., he was in the 1700 block of East 71st Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. The man, about 30 years old, was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Advertisement

A teenage boy was shot in Gresham on the South Side. The boy, 16, was shot in the leg about 2:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 87th Street, police said. He was later dropped off at Little Company of Mary Hospital, before being transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The boy was in good condition Tuesday night. The boy would not tell officers anything about the circumstances of the shooting, police said.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 21-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in South Shore. About 12:50 a.m., he was walking in the 7800 block of South Cornell Avenue when someone approached him, flashed a gun and announced a robbery, police said. The man tried to knock the gun away and the person fired a shot, police said. The 21-year-old was struck in the hand and took himself to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition, police said.

Eleven people were shot, one fatally, Monday in across Chicago.