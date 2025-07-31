9-year-old found safe after being reported missing in Elmhurst
ELMHURST, Ill. - A 9-year-old boy who was reported missing in Elmhurst on Thursday has been found safe, according to police.
What we know:
The boy was previously last seen on his red mid-sized Trek bicycle westbound on the Illinois Prairie Path near Spring Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Less than three hours later, police reported he had been found safe.
No further information was provided.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by Elmhurst Police.