Expand / Collapse search

9-year-old found safe after being reported missing in Elmhurst

By Lauren Westphal
Published  July 31, 2025 9:45pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago

ELMHURST, Ill. - A 9-year-old boy who was reported missing in Elmhurst on Thursday has been found safe, according to police.

What we know:

The boy was previously last seen on his red mid-sized Trek bicycle westbound on the Illinois Prairie Path near Spring Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Less than three hours later, police reported he had been found safe.

No further information was provided.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by Elmhurst Police.

Missing PersonsElmhurstNews