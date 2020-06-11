91 more people die in Illinois from COVID-19

Illinois health officials on Thursday said another 91 people have died from COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 6,185.

There were also another 766 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the statewide number of cases to 130,603, the Illinois Department of Public Health said in a statement.

Within the last day, laboratories have performed 22,325 COVID-19 tests for a total of 1,122,327, IDPH said.

Also Thursday, Cook County officials announced another 66 deaths from COVID-19, raising the county’s death toll to 4,186.

The new deaths in Cook County ranged in age from two men in their 30s to eight people in their 90s, IDPH said.