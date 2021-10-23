Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 4:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
7
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, Kenosha County
River Flood Watch
from MON 11:07 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, La Salle County
River Flood Watch
from MON 6:00 AM CDT until TUE 2:00 AM CDT, Southern Cook County, Lake County
Flood Watch
from SUN 4:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, La Porte County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from SUN 7:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County

91-year-old cab driver carjacked, shot in Roseland

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Roseland
FOX 32 Chicago

91-year-old Chicago cab driver shot by carjacker

The 91-year-old was sitting in a blue Hyundai and working as a cab driver when a suspect approached him on foot and forced him out of his vehicle at gunpoint.

CHICAGO - A 91-year-old cab driver was shot after being carjacked in Roseland Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the 10700 block of South Langley.

At about 4:30 a.m., the victim was sitting in a blue Hyundai and working as a cab driver when a suspect approached him on foot and forced him out of his vehicle at gunpoint.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The man complied. The offender then fired shots, striking the victim, police said.

He was shot in the right hand and right leg and was transported to the hospital in fair condition.

No offender is in custody, police said.

 