91-year-old cab driver carjacked, shot in Roseland

A 91-year-old cab driver was shot after being carjacked in Roseland Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the 10700 block of South Langley.

At about 4:30 a.m., the victim was sitting in a blue Hyundai and working as a cab driver when a suspect approached him on foot and forced him out of his vehicle at gunpoint.

The man complied. The offender then fired shots, striking the victim, police said.

He was shot in the right hand and right leg and was transported to the hospital in fair condition.

No offender is in custody, police said.