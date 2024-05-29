911 calls released in fatal Carol Stream shooting of Isaac Goodlow III

The 911 calls from the shooting of Isaac Goodlow III in Carol Stream have been released.

The initial audio file is about three minutes long and you can also hear police talk with the dispatcher for seven minutes.

The call is from Feb. 3, when Goodlow allegedly got into an argument that turned physical with his girlfriend. That's when her sister picked up the phone and dialed 911.

In the tapes, you hear her and police asking for a key to enter his apartment.

Carol Stream police were heard knocking on the door in the background. In less than a second after officers got a key from maintenance, they entered Goodlow's Villagebrook Apartment and started shooting.

Just last week, all six of the officers' names were released after the family's attorney Andrew Stroth filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.

The attorney said the 911 calls further prove that Goodlow's rights were violated.

"In less than a second, they busted the door open and shot and you know, to go in with your hand on the trigger, I mean, it just, you look at the video and you think it's a military operation when it should've never happened. And the Goodlow's family's lives are changed forever…," said Stroth.

It's been over four months and it will be up to DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin if charges are filed.