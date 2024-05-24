Names of Carol Stream officers involved in fatal shooting of Isaac Goodlow III released

The six Carol Stream police officers who were involved in the fatal shooting of Isaac Goodlow III have been named.

New details in the case were disclosed Friday by the attorneys representing the village, including the names of the officers who made entry into Goodlow's apartment on the night of the shooting on Feb. 3 at the Villagebrook Apartments.

The officers were identified as Dan Pfingston, Nick Janetis, Molly McGovern, Austin Marquardt, Dan Koeller and a sergeant, Steve Cadle, according to officials.

Police responded to the scene, initially believing there was a domestic disturbance. Goodlow's girlfriend allegedly told officers they were in a physical altercation.

According to police body camera video that was released to the public, moments after the officers were seen going into Goodlow's apartment, gunfire was heard.

Goodlow's relatives said he was alone and sleeping when he was shot.

RELATED: Family of Carol Stream man killed by police calling for justice

The village has been advised to not disclose the specific actions of the officers involved due to the ongoing investigation.

"The Village will abide by that request so that the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office can complete its review. The Carol Stream Police Department's internal review is ongoing," attorneys said.

The police reports for the domestic violence incident that initially drew officers to Goodlow's apartment and the 911 call audio have been released.

Goodlow's family spoke out about the new details in the case Friday afternoon. Their statement is shared below:

"It has taken the Village of Carol Stream almost four months to release the names of the police officers involved in tragic and unjustified shooting of Isaac Goodlow III, a 30 year-old Black man. The Village is finally releasing this information based upon the order of the judge in the pending federal civil rights case. At the time of the shooting, Isaac was unarmed and shot in the sanctity of his own bedroom. The Goodlow family hopes DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin will move swiftly with his independent investigation and charging decision," shared by civil rights attorney Andrew M. Stroth, of the Action Injury Law Group.

The investigation is still ongoing, and we'll bring more updates as they become available.