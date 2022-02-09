911 calls released of Blue Island shooting involving former CPD officer: 'I think the bullet is in my hand'

New interrogation video and 911 calls were released, involving a former Chicago police officer who is charged with attempted murder for a January shooting.

Emergency calls made the night of the shooting, from Burr Oak Bowl in Blue Island, illustrate the sheer panic of patrons.

"There was gun shots fired. There was an altercation, shots were fired, one shot was fired. I'm currently hit in the hand. I think the bullet is in my hand," said a Burr Oak Bowl employee to a dispatcher.

The shooting occurred around midnight on Jan. 11

One frantic 911 caller screamed that her cousin had been shot.

Police from four jurisdictions were sent to the scene.

Over the police radio, a dispatcher could be heard saying, "Should be two victims, one shot in the hand, one shot in the chest. One female detained and one male detained."

A probationary Chicago police officer, 27-year-old Kyjuan Tate, was taken into custody.

Blue Island police say he fired a gun during a fight that started near the restroom.

The bullet grazed the head of the intended target, then struck a patron in the chest and went on to hit the bowling alley employee in the hand.

During an interrogation by Blue Island police, Tate was asked to take a drug and alcohol test, but refused, telling police, "I didn't discharge a firearm. I didn't fire no weapon."

Tate was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of attempted murder.

He was relieved of his police powers and remains behind bars.

Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident along with Blue Island police.