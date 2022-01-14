Off-duty Chicago police officer charged with shooting 3 at Blue Island bowling alley

Charges have been announced for an off-duty police officer who shot three people Tuesday night during an argument at a bowling alley in Blue Island, according to a news release from Blue Island police.

Probationary police officer Kyjuan M. Tate, 27, of Chicago, is facing two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of attempted murder, police said.

According to police, a fight broke out in the bathroom of Burr Oak Bowl, located at 3030 West 127th Street. Tate was said to be involved in a confrontation with one of the victims that escalated into a physical fight, where he fired two rounds before attempting to flee, police said.

Kyjuan Tate, 27, of Chicago | Blue Island police

Tate is due in bond court on Friday, police said.

Civilian Office of Police Accountability spokesman Ephraim Eaddy said the conditions of the three people shot were not available, but there were no reported fatalities. COPA was notified of the shooting at 2 a.m. Wednesday.