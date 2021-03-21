93-year-old woman killed in crash in North Riverside

A 93-year-old woman died in a crash Friday in suburban North Riverside.

The crash happened about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Cermak Road and South 1st Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Marie Esposito suffered blunt force injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead later that day at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy conducted Sunday ruled her death an accident, the medical examiner’s office said. She lived in Cicero.

North Riverside police didn’t immediately respond to a request for details on the crash.

