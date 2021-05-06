94 individuals from River Forest school quarantined after potential COVID-19 exposure

Ninety-four individuals from Roosevelt Middle School in River Forest are quarantining after potential exposure to COVID-19, District 90 said.

Two letters went home to District 90 families and staff this week that said the three positive cases reported to the district are not believed to be the result of a school-based transmission.

Dr. Ed Condon, the superintendent, wrote in part that "while the number of quarantined individuals is substantial, the extent of the quarantine affirms the District’s COVID-19 protocols, which enables the Nursing Team and Infection Control Officer to identify and contact individuals in an expeditious and accurate manner."

The first letter was dated on May 3. Dr. Condon wrote that there were two positive cases reported to the school.

Due to those two cases, 77 individuals, who were designated as close contacts, were asked to quarantine.

The second letter went out on May 5, and Dr. Condon said another individual had tested positive for the virus.

Due to that positive result, 17 other individuals, designated as close contacts, were asked to quarantine.