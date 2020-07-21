955 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Illinois

article

Illinois health officials on Tuesday said another 955 people have tested positive for COVID-19, while another 23 people died from the disease.

That brings the statewide total to 163,703 cases and 7,324 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Of the newly reported deaths, 11 of them were in Cook County, the health department said. The state’s rolling, seven-day positivity rate is now 3.1%.

Within the last 24 hours, laboratories have tested 29,745 specimens of the coronavirus, the health department said.