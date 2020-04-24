98-year-old WWII veteran beats COVID-19, receives ovation from hospital staff

A 98-year-old World War II veteran left a hospital in Kettering, Northamptonshire, England, on April 22, to applause from staff after beating COVID-19.

According to a post on Kettering General Hospital’s Facebook page, Douglas Moore, who served in the 8th Army during World War II as a signaler and pioneered radar use in Egypt, was admitted to the hospital on April 15. He spent six days battling COVID-19.

The post quoted a nurse on his ward as saying, “We wanted to give him a good send-off, so we did him a clap with all the team as he went off in his wheelchair to the ambulance to take him home. We said we would miss him, and he said he would miss us too. It’s so great to see him recover from COVID and be well enough to go home.”

As of April 24, there have been over 143,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK and at least 19,506 deaths.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

