Family of 9-year-old boy killed in Chicago West Loop attack speak out

The family of Elijah Flores, the 9-year-old boy who died after an argument escalated into a fight last month in the West Loop, is expected to speak at a press conference on Wednesday.

The backstory:

Police said a 22-year-old man and Flores were walking down the stairs at the Clinton Green Line station around 11:35 a.m. when an argument escalated into a physical altercation in the 500 block of West Lake Street.

The 22-year-old was struck in the back and fell down the stairs along with Flores, who hit his head on the ground, according to police.

Flores was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he later died.