A look back at Queen Elizabeth II's visit to Chicago

In 1959, Queen Elizabeth II visited Chicago.

Video shows her motorcade procession traveling down Michigan Avenue.

Prince Philip, then-Illinois Governor William Stratton and Mayor Richard J. Daley rode with her majesty.

The 14-hour stop was the first visit of a reigning British Monarch to the Windy City.

Queen Elizabeth in Chicago in 1959 | Chicago Park District

On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II passed peacefully surrounded by family at her Balmoral estate in Scotland. She was 96.

Her death brings to a close a reign that spanned seven decades and made her the most recognized woman in the world.

Queen Elizabeth took to the throne at age 25, and her coronation was the first ever to be televised.

Her majesty surpassed 15 British prime ministers and 14 U.S. presidents, including former President Barack Obama.

In a statement, Obama spoke on how Queen Elizabeth welcomed him and Michelle "to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity."

He also spoke on her warmth and considerable humor.

In 2018, while taking a British TV crew through the garden at Buckingham Palace, which should be a peaceful place, the queen joked about Air Force One when she heard helicopters overhead.