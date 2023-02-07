Aaliyah Fernandez: Missing Chicago teen last seen Monday on North Side

Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Aaliyah "Ashton" Fernandez was last seen on Monday in the 6700 block of N. Campbell Avenue in the West Ridge neighborhood.

She's described as a Hispanic girl with black hair, brown eyes, standing 5-feet tall and weighing 90 pounds.

Aaliyah "Ashton" Fernandez | Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicago Police Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.