Abandoned building catches fire twice in West Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - An abandoned building caught fire twice Wednesday morning in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Chicago firefighters responded the blaze in the early morning hours in the 1000 block of North Karlov Avenue.
The fire was put out but started again hours later.
The CFD hazardous materials team was on the scene.
Firefighters reported hoarding conditions inside the building, which made it harder to control the flames.
No injuries were reported.