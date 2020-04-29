Abbott says alcohol to-go could become permanent in Texas

article

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said alcohol to-go could remain a permanent thing after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

Abbott on Tuesday confirmed on Twitter that to-go sales will be allowed to continue past May 1 even though restaurants will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

“From what I hear from Texans, we may just let this keep on going forever,” he said.

In March, the governor waived regulations to allow restaurants to deliver alcohol to customers in an effort to support the hospitality industry in Texas.

Restaurants may sell alcoholic beverages including beer, wine and mixed drinks with food purchases to customers.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission was also directed to waive certain provisions to allow manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers of alcoholic beverages to repurchase or sell back unopened product.

Advertisement

RELATED:

Abbott waives regulations to allow restaurants to deliver alcohol

Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases

Texas restaurants, stores, malls, movie theaters can re-open May 1 at reduced capacity

Hair salons, gyms & bars still not allowed to open in Texas under Gov. Abbott's new guidelines

Dallas salon opens for business despite COVID-19 stay-at-home order